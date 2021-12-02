Holiday DUI Enforcement Task Force to be deployed

Governor Ducey to deploy task force with local and state officials

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - During a press conference with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, law officials discussed the return of the annual DUI enforcement task force.

“The holidays are some of the most special times of the year — they bring joy and warmth to so many Arizonans across our state,” stated Governor Ducey. “Sharing a drink with loved ones during the holidays can be cheerful and fun, but it comes with risks. As always, please be responsible when drinking, and if you have more than the legal limit, do not drive. Get a sober, designated driver. Last year, we lost over 200 Arizonans to alcohol-related crashes. Every Arizonan has it in their power to keep our roads safer by choosing not to operate a vehicle while impaired. I want to thank state and local law enforcement for working day-in and day-out to protect Arizonans.”

Governor Ducey spoke with several officials to partner with state and local law enforcement agencies regarding the deployment of the task force.

The task force has members who are trained in drug recognition to detect impaired drivers and have arrested more than 4,000 impaired individuals between Thanksgiving and New Year's since 2018.