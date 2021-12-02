Ammunition smuggler from Arizona sentenced to at least three years in prison

Two smugglers receive multi-year prison sentences

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man from Phoenix, Arizona has been sentenced to 37 months in prison for attempting to smuggle ammunition across the border.

26-year-old Mauricio Robles attempted to smuggle from the United States to Mexico, similar to co-defendant Arlando Torres who was recently sentenced to 70 months in prison.

On May 4, Torres' vehicle, whose only other passenger was Robles, was stopped by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers

The troopers found about 6,000 rounds of ammunition that Torres and Robles intended to smuggle into Mexico on behalf of a criminal organization.