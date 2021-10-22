Governor Ducey announces $30 million investment to water conservation

(KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor, Doug Ducey has plans to invest $30 million to protect the Colorado River, as well as Lake Mead.

The reservoir there is nearing critical levels which has not been full in 21 years and the Governor says the state is committed to protecting our water for future generations.

“In Arizona, we’re committed to preserving a culture of conservation and protecting our water resources,” said Governor Ducey. “Today’s investments support that commitment. We will continue to work with community partners, tribal neighbors, other states and federal agencies to take innovative measures to secure Arizona’s water future now, and for years to come.”

News 11 is told the investment comes after months of stakeholder engagement and strategic planning.