Arizonans speak out on nationwide goods shortage

Multiple goods becoming more difficult to find

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - A nationwide goods shortage has left shelves empty of products such as food and household supplies.

Arizonans now find themselves going to multiple stores in search of what used to be easily accessible items.

One such consumer is Jennifer Cabello, who stated, "I went to get distilled water and the shelves are completely empty so I am lucky I got what I needed for right now for work."

Several beverages, snack foods, and frozen goods have been out of stock, increasing demand as well as prices for other products.

Mark Miller, president of the Arizona Food Marketing Alliance, states that the reason for these shortages can come from a number of factors, including a higher demand for groceries and a lack of employees in multiple sectors.

"The supply chain will continue to be pressed for a couple more months," says Miller.