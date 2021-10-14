Arizona Coronavirus hospitalizations remain on plateau

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona remain on a plateau amid a gradual slowing of additional new cases and deaths during the current surge, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Hospitalizations in recent weeks have loitered below 1,800, with 1,771 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Tuesday, according to data posted Wednesday on the Department of Health Services dashboard.

The dashboard reported 2,319 additional confirmed cases as the pandemic total increased to 1,1124,709 cases.

The total of COVID-19 deaths dropped by six to 20,447 following what the department said was “”a routine review of data by ADHS and counties.”

Asked to provide numbers for additional new deaths and for death dropped from the pandemic total due to the review, department spokesman Steve Elliott said the agency didn’t have those figures available.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona dropped from 2,384.9 on Sept. 27 to 2,228.7 on Monday while the rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona declined from 48 to 34.6 during the same period.

The same trend is happening across the country, as well. The CDC projects deaths and hospitalizations will decline over the next four weeks.

The CDC forecast suggests the total death toll will hit at least 740,000 by November 6th. It's a grim number, but it indicates three weeks in a row with lower projections.