Senator Kelly helps Latino-owned business secure $1.3 million loan

Arizona News

Arizona Senator committed to give aid to businesses

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Senator Mark Kelly helped Tres Leches Café secure a million-dollar loan.

Senator Kelly made a commitment to help Arizona families and small businesses that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, in which he visited the Latino-owned café.

The Small Business Administration was delaying their loan until Senator Kelly stepped in.

Magaly Saenz of Tres Leches Café expressed, "We can continue our dream of having this business, creating more opportunities for our employees, and making a change for our community, and continuing to support the community that supports us."

Those in need of help with federal agencies can reach out to Senator Kelly’s office by visiting www.kelly.senate.gov/casework.