Arizona Judge orders for more records related to the 2020 election audit

Arizona News

Documents to be under review from judge

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) — An Arizona judge has ordered documents, such as text messages and emails, related to the Senate Republicans' partisan review of the 2020 vote count.

The Arizona Republic requested the documents under the states' public records law, but the Maricopa County Superior Court judge must first review the records.

These records are not required to be publicly disclosed.

This is one of two lawsuits about the partisan election review, with the other lawsuit filed by the government's watchdog group.