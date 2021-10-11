2 found dead inside Arizona home after massive fire

Arizona News

Exact reasons for fire outbreak not yet discovered

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two women have been found dead after a fire tore through a Tempe home.

City fire officials say the deadly blaze erupted around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

A cause of the fire has not been determined, but city officials said investigators have ruled out a natural gas line leak as a possibility.

The exact cause remains under investigation. Authorities say the house apparently had no working smoke detectors.

Police said flames were coming from almost every window of the home when multiple crews arrived on the scene.

The bodies haven’t been identified yet, but neighbors said an elderly woman and her adult daughter lived in the house.