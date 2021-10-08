Truck with fake license plate crashes in Arizona, 2 deaths
Names not released, two of three in truck dead
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 10 outside of Tucson that involved a pickup truck with a fake license plate.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a state trooper unsuccessfully tried to stop the truck around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
They say the driver exited the freeway near Mescal and lost control of the truck and it rolled into the emergency lane adjacent to a ramp.
DPS officials say two of the three people in the truck were pronounced dead at the scene.
The other person was airlifted to a Tucson hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.
DPS officials didn’t immediately release the names and ages of the two people who died.
