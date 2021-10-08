Drug trafficker sentenced to five years by Arizona judge

Arizona News

Mexican resident plead guilty to multiple conspiracy distributions, illegal reentry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona announces Friday that District Judge Rosemary Marquez sentenced 41-year-old Anastacio Alvarez-Lion of Nogales, Sonora, Mexico to five years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Alvarez-Lion pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, as well as illegal reentry after removal.

"The investigation into the case revealed that Alvarez-Lion operated as an 'arete' for a Mexican-based drug trafficking organization," Public Affairs Officer Esther Winne shares. "Alvarez-Lion served as a guide and supervisor for a group of Mexican nationals who transported narcotics into the United States by means of backpacks."

Homeland Security Investigations officials say they conducted the investigation in this case, with assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol.

"Alvarez-Lion was arrested on June 30, 2020, in Tucson after delivering a load of narcotics to a trusted courier," Winne adds. "Agents arrested Alvarez-Lion in a vehicle that had three backpacks containing approximately 1.46 kilograms of cocaine, 342.5 grams of heroin, and 19.19 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as a loaded handgun magazine."

The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, confirm their office handled the prosecution.