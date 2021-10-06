Ruling: Victims can’t refuse pretrial talk with prosecution

Stems from ongoing case involving adult luring minor for sexual exploitation

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The court of appeals recently decided that Arizona’s state constitutional protections for crime victims allows prosecutors to conduct pretrial interviews even if the defendant objects.

An appellate court ruling Tuesday did acknowledge that the Victim’s Bill of Rights allows victims to refuse pretrial interviews with defendants or defense lawyers.

However the court also clarified that the right does not extend to depositions with prosecutors.

This precedent stems from a case involving a woman who is awaiting trial on a charge of luring a teen for sexual exploitation after allegedly sending the 14-year-old a “suggestive photo."