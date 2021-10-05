Kyrsten Sinema met by protestors at airport, questioned on infrastructure package

Arizona News

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema was greeted by a small group of protesters upon her arrival at Reagan Airport on Monday.

Senator Sinema was escorted through the airport by police officers as the protesters followed, questioning her about the infrastructure package from Capitol Hill.

Some people can be heard asking her what she would cut from the larger package.

Senator Sinema has been at the center of President Biden's economic agenda, co-writing the bipartisan infrastructure bill. However, she and fellow Democrat Joe Manchin have not been able to get on board with the reconciliation bill.

The bill would expand medicare, combat climate change, and offer free public Pre-k programs.

This is not the first time Senator Sinema has encountered protesters.

Recently, a group of immigration activists followed her into a restroom at Arizona State University and urged her to pass the reconciliation bill.