Skip to Content
Arizona News
By ,
Published 7:48 AM

Kyrsten Sinema met by protestors at airport, questioned on infrastructure package

(KYMA, KECY/ NBC News) - Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema was greeted by a small group of protesters upon her arrival at Reagan Airport on Monday.

Senator Sinema was escorted through the airport by police officers as the protesters followed, questioning her about the infrastructure package from Capitol Hill.

Some people can be heard asking her what she would cut from the larger package.

Senator Sinema has been at the center of President Biden's economic agenda, co-writing the bipartisan infrastructure bill. However, she and fellow Democrat Joe Manchin have not been able to get on board with the reconciliation bill.

The bill would expand medicare, combat climate change, and offer free public Pre-k programs.

This is not the first time Senator Sinema has encountered protesters.

Recently, a group of immigration activists followed her into a restroom at Arizona State University and urged her to pass the reconciliation bill.

Arizona Politics / As Seen on TV / News / Video

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content