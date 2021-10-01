Over 30k suspended driver’s licenses have been reinstated in Arizona

Arizona News

(KYMA, KECY/ AP) - The Arizona Department of Transportation reinstated the licenses of thousands of drivers this week and many people may not even know.

Sb 1551 bans courts from suspending a person's driver license for the sole reason of not paying a traffic fine or fee. The law also required adot to retroactively reinstate the driver's licenses of people whose licenses had been restricted or suspended for the same reason.

ADOT is not informing the 34,000 Arizonans that they can now legally drive again.

But currently, the only way these drivers will know that their license has been reinstated is by going to ADOT's website and checking the status of their license.