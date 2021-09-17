County board to announce decision on Arizona Senate subpoena

Board to decide on whether to comply or lose funding

PHOENIX, Ariz. (AP) — One of Arizona's boards have scheduled a meeting on Friday afternoon, which will determine their stance on a state Senate subpoena.

The subpoena articulates that the county will hand over its computer routers to review the 2020 election results.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich stated that Maricopa County must comply with the subpoena issued or lose about $700 million in yearly state funding.