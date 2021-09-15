Arizona high court to consider AG’s suit against university

Attorney General believes deal between ASU, hotel developers is unconstitutional

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/AP) - The Arizona Supreme Court is scheduled to review two lower courts’ rulings against state Attorney General Mark Brnovich. His lawsuit challenges a deal between Arizona State University (ASU) and hotel developers.

Arizona's high court said Tuesday that justices will determine whether Brnovich’s office had authority to file the suit under the state, and whether it was filed in a timely fashion.

Brnovich argues the deal is an unconstitutional gift to developers because building the hotel on ASU land would make it exempt from property taxes.

Regents have said the deal would benefit the university through consistent rental payments and a much-needed conference center.