2 kids found unresponsive at pool have died

Arizona News

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Buckeye say two toddlers who were hospitalized in critical condition after being found unresponsive at a residential pool have died.



Police say the three children, ages 1, 2 and 3, were at the pool Saturday.



Their names and genders haven’t been released.



It’s still unclear how long the children were submerged in the pool, which authorities say did not have a protective fence around it. All three children were taken to a hospital with the 1-year-old listed in fair condition.



Police say a man was inside the home when the children were in the pool.



