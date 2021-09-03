Skip to Content
Arizona News
ADOT plans eastbound Interstate 10 on-ramp closure

Google

Drivers should expect delays and allow extra travel time

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announces Friday plans to close an eastbound Interstate 10 on-ramp at Exit 17 (Quartzsite Boulevard) Wednesday, September 8, from 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The purpose of this closure gives ADOT maintenance crews access to repair the guard rail.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Business 10/Main Street toward Riggles Avenue and onto the eastbound ramp at Exit 19.

Motorist should plan for delays, drive with extra caution in the area, slow down and watch for construction workers with equipment.

Caleb J. Fernández

