Arizona abortion foes mulling steps after high court ruling

Arizona News

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion opponents in Arizona are carefully mulling a U.S. Supreme Court decision to allow a Texas law banning abortion after a heartbeat can be detected before pursuing similar legislation. The high court late Wednesday refused to block the new Texas law but did not rule on its constitutionality. The law directly conflicts with Roe. v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that gives women a right to a pre-viability abortion. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s spokesman on Thursday noted the governor’s anti-abortion stance but didn’t say if he would seek a similar law next year.