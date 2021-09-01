DEMA urges Arizonans to prepare for emergencies

Falls in line with governor's theme for September

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs (DEMA) wants Arizonans to be as prepared as they possibly can during this time of uncertainty and monsoon weather.

Governor Doug Ducey recently announced September as Arizona Preparedness Month. His goal is to raise awareness and encourage families, businesses and communities to prepare for potential emergencies.

"In the past 18 months, Arizonans have stepped up like never before to make sure their families and communities are prepared. It’s critical that we hold onto this momentum, and continue making preparedness a way of life moving forward," says DEMA Director Major General Kerry Muehlenbeck.

Along with Gov. Ducey's theme, DEMA also introduces a “Refresh Your Ready" campaign encouraging Arizonans to "ready themselves" with a 72-hour kit and "refresh" any supplies which may be in their current emergency to-go kit.

Here is how you can Refresh Your Ready

Plan – check your family communication plan for any needed updates. Don’t have a plan? Use the family communication plan on the Arizona Emergency Information Network website.

check your family communication plan for any needed updates. Don’t have a plan? Use the family communication plan on the Arizona Emergency Information Network website. Prepare – Revisit the items in your emergency go kit. Check for expired food and medications. Consider your family’s unique needs when packing supplies for your emergency go kit – such as pets and personal care.

Revisit the items in your emergency go kit. Check for expired food and medications. Consider your family’s unique needs when packing supplies for your emergency go kit – such as pets and personal care. Inquire – Refamiliarize yourself with the local hazards around where you live and travel. Put your address in the natural hazard viewer to identify risk for flooding, wildfires and earthquakes. Sign up to receive emergency alerts from your county or tribal office of emergency management.

Refamiliarize yourself with the local hazards around where you live and travel. Put your address in the natural hazard viewer to identify risk for flooding, wildfires and earthquakes. Sign up to receive emergency alerts from your county or tribal office of emergency management. Inspire – Reinvigorate others with your positive preparedness example. Donate blood, volunteer at your local food bank, or sign up for Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training.

DEMA Public Information Officer Charlie Misra invites Arizonans to participate in the Emergency Kit Cook-Off. The event tests people's preparedness, showcases their culinary creativity and have fun at the same time.

This year's cook-off asks participants to submit a dinner or desert recipe using ONLY non-perishable items and tools you would keep in your emergency to-go kit.

Interested Arizonans have until Thursday, September 30, to sign up here.