Somerton renovates multi-use court at Joe Muñoz Park

Court now has improved features and brand new equipment, Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While Somerton residents may be used to playing basketball in their driveway, they can now do so at the upgraded, and renovated court at Joe Muñoz Park.

The City of Somerton recently remodeled the basketball court to provide better play quality. The court can also be used to play volleyball as well, should players prefer that over the sand court next to it.

Officially opening back on July 7, the court was funded by both the city and the Cocopah Indian Tribe.

Some of the other renovations to the court include new backboards, hoops, nets and even lighting for those whom may come at night. In addition to everything else, the court’s surrounding fence was also replaced.

Somerton Director of Parks and Recreation, Jesus Meza said that the court is the start of even more upgrades for the city.

"It’s been a process. It's been a town that has been building and working as a team to prosper as a community; and enhance all the amenities that we have here in Somerton," Meza said at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the park on July 7.