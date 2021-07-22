Suspect in Tucson mass shooting dies

Arizona News

Police say accused gunman shot at paramedics and firefighters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect in a mass shooting in Tucson died on Thursday from a gunshot wound.

The Tucson Police Department (TPD) says, on Sunday 35-year-old Leslie Scarlett pulled up to an ambulance and opened fire on paramedics. Gunshots hit one EMT in the head. He remains in extremely critical condition. Another was shot in the arm and chest.

Police say Scarlett then drove to an active house fire, where they say, he took aim at firefighters. One fireman got shot in the arm. Another bullet grazed a bystander.

Officers say he then left that location, and deliberately rammed into a police car. Police say Scarlett fired three rounds at the officer. TPD says Officer Danny Leon returned fire, and shot the gunman. On Thursday, Scarlett died from that gunshot wound.

On Thursday, TPD also identified the body of a woman found inside the burning home as 36-year-old Jennifer Fells. Officers say she died from a gunshot wound, but they have not said if they think Scarlett shot her.