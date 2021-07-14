Gov. Doug Ducey uses federal pandemic cash to promote Arizona tourism

Arizona News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced Wednesday a $101.1 million in federal relief funding to launch a new program to encourage more tourism in the state to help recover from the pandemic.

In a statement, Gov. Ducey says, "Tourism is essential for Arizona's booming economy and job growth. When visitors from across the globe travel to our great state, they stay in our hotels, eat at our restaurants, buy our products and enjoy our recreational activities. Their investments benefit Arizonans, and the Visit Arizona Initiative will help our tourism sector prosper — and continue to recover from the effects of the pandemic."

Gov. Ducey's office said in August 2020, tourism decreased by 31 percent, and visitor spending decreased by 41 percent compared to 2019 numbers.

His planned funding includes destination and travel marketing, local programs and events, state park improvements, Arizona State Fair marketing, and a workplace initiative for the hospitality industry.