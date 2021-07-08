Pennsylvania lawmaker and Trump ally launches election audit plan

Arizona News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state lawmaker and ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump is launching a “forensic investigation” of the state’s 2020 presidential election, demanding cooperation from counties and mimicking a widely criticized partisan effort in Arizona.

Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Franklin, issued letters to three counties Wednesday, giving officials there a sweeping information request, with the threat of subpoenas for holdouts who do not respond affirmatively by July’s end.

The effort is facing strident opposition from Democrats, and any Senate-issued subpoenas for a partisan Arizona-style “election audit ” will almost certainly be challenged in Pennsylvania’s courts. Arizona’s audit was widely criticized by both election experts and some Republicans.

The massive undertaking could cost millions of dollars and faces questions, such as who will do the work, how will it be funded and where such a vast amount of documents and equipment would be stored. The state’s attorney general, Democrat Josh Shapiro, called it a “partisan fishing expedition.”