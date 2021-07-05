Arizona bans trail cameras for hunting

Arizona News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona moves the ban on the use of trail cameras to record or take pictures that aid hunting.

The Game and Fish Commission voted to approve the ban on June 11, which can start as early as next January.

Regulators say animals should have a chance to get away, and hunters should rely on their skills and not technology. Adding the targeted date should depend on education and training, according to the Arizona Republic.

The Associated Press says cameras could no longer be placed near watering holes or other locations to help hunters locate wildlife. Sources say the cameras are often triggered by motion and store videos and pictures viewed later.