Man steals sister’s SUV with twins inside, police say

Arizona News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A man is behind bars after being accused of stealing his sister's SUV taking her twins while intoxicated.

AzFamily reported an Amber Alert was issued last Saturday after two one-year-old twins were taken in a vehicle. The alert was cancelled hours later after police found the twins in the home of another sibling of both the suspect and victim.

Police say the 30-year-old was arrested and taken into custody. They booked the suspect on multiple felony charges, including kidnapping and driving under the influence with a passenger under 15.