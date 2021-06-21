Phoenix, other areas expecting cooler temperatures despite continued wildfires

Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — After five consecutive days of 115-plus degree heat, the Phoenix metro area is expected to get some cooler weather this week.

But there’s no break from wildfires that continue to grow around Arizona.

Fire officials blame extreme heat for the spread of a wildfire that has grown to nearly 27 square miles (70 square kilometers) near Strawberry and Pine, mountain towns east of Interstate 17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff.

Other wildfires still are active near Globe, Paulden, Heber and Hanagan Meadow plus Graham County in southeastern Arizona.

Five consecutive days of 115-degree heat for Phoenix from Tuesday to Saturday broke the previous record set in August 1895.

Phoenix also set high temperature marks on back-to-back days with 117 degrees last Thursday and Friday.

National Weather Service meteorologists said highs in metro Phoenix were expected to drop to 109 degrees Monday, 106 on Tuesday and 107 Wednesday before another high-pressure system returns.