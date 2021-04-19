Skip to Content
Ducey bans ‘vaccine passports’ in Arizona

Governor says residents should not be forced to reveal their medical histories

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) on Monday issued an Executive Order banning so-called "vaccine passports" in Arizona, and preventing state and local government from requiring residents to provide their coronavirus vaccine history.

The Governor announced the order via Twitter:

Under the Executive Order, state agencies, counties, cities and towns cannot enact measures require vaccine history in order to enter a business, building, or area, or to receive government services, permits, or licenses. It also prevents businesses that contract with the state from requiring such documentation.

Private businesses and health care facilities are not included in the order. Child care centers, schools, and universities will also be allowed to require proof of vaccine history, as will long-term care facilities and nursing homes.

