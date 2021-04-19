Ducey bans ‘vaccine passports’ in Arizona

Arizona News

Governor says residents should not be forced to reveal their medical histories

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) on Monday issued an Executive Order banning so-called "vaccine passports" in Arizona, and preventing state and local government from requiring residents to provide their coronavirus vaccine history.

The Governor announced the order via Twitter:

#COVID19 VACCINE UPDATE:



I’ve issued an Executive Order banning “vaccine passports” and preventing state and local governments from requiring Arizonans to provide their #COVID19 vaccination status to receive service or enter an area. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 19, 2021

The residents of our state should not be required by the government to share their private medical information. While we strongly recommend all Arizonans get the #COVID19 vaccine, it’s not mandated in our state — and it never will be. 2/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 19, 2021

I’m grateful to all the medical professionals, health care staff and selfless volunteers who are rapidly vaccinating Arizonans and protecting the health of our state. 4/4 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 19, 2021

Under the Executive Order, state agencies, counties, cities and towns cannot enact measures require vaccine history in order to enter a business, building, or area, or to receive government services, permits, or licenses. It also prevents businesses that contract with the state from requiring such documentation.

Private businesses and health care facilities are not included in the order. Child care centers, schools, and universities will also be allowed to require proof of vaccine history, as will long-term care facilities and nursing homes.