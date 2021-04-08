Entire Pinal County community evacuated in face of flames

DUDLEYVILLE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Emergency officials evacuated the entire town of Dudleyville Thursday afternoon as a wildfire burned dangerously close to homes and businesses.

The so-called Margo Fire has already destroyed at least two structures. So far it's charred about 150 acres.

Pinal County Sheriff's deputies say 243 people live in the evacuation zone. Flames threaten 74 buildings.

Emergency officials have established an evacuation center north of Dudleyville in Kearny.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says it has crews attacking the blaze on the ground, and from the air. The agency says the fire is burning in thick vegetation in a river bottom.