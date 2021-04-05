Arizona Gives Day fundraising event starts April 6

Arizona News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The 9th annual Early Giving has already generated more than $630,000 in donations.

Last year Arizona Gives Day raised a record-breaking $6.1 million.

The online fundraising event begins Tuesday, April 6. 1,043 Arizona nonprofit organizations have registered for the event.

Arizona Gives Day was started in 2013 to connect people with causes they believe in and build a lasting, stronger philanthropy spirit.

To learn how to get involved, click here.

To make a donation, click here.