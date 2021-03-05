An influx of asylum seekers traveling through Yuma

Arizona News

Reports of buses transporting migrants to Tucson and Phoenix - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As new immigration protocols takes effect, Yuma officials say they are seeing numerous migrants throughout the county.

Yuma County Board of Supervisor Jonathan Lines says, just yesterday he saw groups of families carrying as much luggage as they can while waiting for buses to pick them up. He says they were all wearing their masks.

One of the many concerns of allowing asylum seekers to enter into the United States is a spike in the spread of Coronavirus. Although, it was previously mentioned that migrants would be tested for the virus during processing, both Lines and Vice President of the National Boarder Patrol Council Art Del Cueto say that the migrants are not being tested for COVID.

Del Cueto says only those presenting symptoms are being tested. That does not account for migrants who are not going through proper channels of asylum processing.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif brings us more from a shelter taking in some migrants.