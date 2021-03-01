Renew your vehicle registration at Walmart

Arizona News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - You can now renew your vehicle registration while shopping at Walmart.

The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) has made it possible to pay your registration with cash or debit at Walmart stores.

“We’re committed to giving customers convenient options to complete their business with MVD,” said Eric Jorgensen, MVD director. “Being able to renew vehicle registration during a trip to Walmart, as well as other grocery and convenience stores, is one more example of our promise to get Arizonans out of line and safely on the road.”

You can renew your registration at the Walmart Money Center.

