Election-related measures move through Arizona House

Republicans say bill tighten security - Democrats say they amount to voter suppression

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Republicans have advanced a series of election-related measures through the Arizona State House of Representatives.

State Republicans say the November 2020 general election demonstrated the need for tightened election security. They say their new bills aim to accomplish that goal. Democrats say the legislation is part of ongoing voter suppression efforts.

The House approved several measures Thursday, including bills that:

Make same-day voter registration a felony offense

Make mailing ballots to voters who haven't requested them a felony offense

Require people to specifically ask to register to vote

The House advanced the measures after debate. They still need formal votes before they head to the Senate for action.

The bills join a growing pile of measures focusing on state elections. Many are motivated by President Joe Biden's win in Arizona. Some Republicans still allege fraud, although they've produced no hard evidence. The state's courts have dismissed dozens of election-related lawsuits for lack of merit.