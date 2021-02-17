Shots fired at Arizona state troopers on Phoenix freeway

Arizona News

3 in custody in connection with early morning incident

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) says someone fired several shots at two of its troopers along a Phoenix freeway early Wednesday morning. Now three people are in custody in connection with the incident.

DPS says troopers were removing a pedestrian from a section of highway near a junction of Interstates 10 and 17. Troopers describe that person as "combative," and say he was struggling with them.

They say while they were dealing with the man, a car drove by and opened fire on them. The bullets did not hit the troopers, but one did hit their cruiser.

The Phoenix Police Department launched a helicopter, while multiple units began the search for suspects on the ground. Officers later took three suspects into custody.

A stretch of highway remained closed for several hours while police investigated. It reopened around seven Wednesday morning.