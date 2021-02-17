Arizona surpasses 800,000 coronavirus cases

Arizona News

Death toll now exceeds 15,000

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona state health officials have now confirmed more than 800,000 cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) added another 1,315 cases to its totals Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 801,055. ADHS reported another 82 deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 15,063.

The state has twice been a national hotspot for the virus; first during last summer's surge, then again during the second wave seen this winter. However, in recent weeks, new cases, deaths, and hospitalizations have all been on the decline.

In spite of the drop in numbers, health officials urge people to continue to exercise precautions, like mask-wearing and social distancing, until a large percentage of the population has been vaccinated for coronavirus. They say until that happens another spike in cases is possible.