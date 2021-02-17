Arizona AG says Ducey did not break law

Arizona News

Governor accused of "electioneering" in connection with ballot proposition

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona attorney general has determined Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.), did not violate state law by encouraging small business owners to vote no on a recent ballot proposition.

Proposition 208 raised money for state schools by raising taxes on those with higher incomes. The measure did pass, but Ducey did urge small business owners to vote no on the measure during a conference call back in September.

Critics accused Ducey of using state resources to influence the outcome of the election. However, a subsequent investigation determined the primary purpose of the call was to discuss the pandemic's impact on the economy.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich says his office has now closed the case and will take no further action.