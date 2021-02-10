Arizona baby survives car theft- mother dies from injuries suffered during incident

Arizona News

Child's father accused of stealing vehicle and taking little boy

PEORIA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Investigators say a 10-month-old boy is safe and sound after being taken during an apparent car theft. Unfortunately, his mother did not survive the injuries she suffered while trying to stop the vehicle from driving away.

Peoria police says a man jumped into 30-year-old Brittany Martie's minivan Tuesday night and drove off. Martie's young son was in the vehicle at the time. Officers say the mother grabbed onto the vehicle as it took off. They say she critically injured when she lost her grip, and later died at the hospital.

Officers found the baby and the minivan early Wednesday morning in separate locations. The boy was unharmed.

Police identify the suspect at the little boy's noncustodial father. They say he remains at large.