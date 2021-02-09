‘Qanon Shaman’ says he regrets storming capitol

Arizona News

Phoenix man says he's re-evaluated his life behind bars

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona man known as the Qanon Shaman now says he regrets storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

Jake Chansley, seen inside the Capitol during the January 6th siege on the Capitol

Multiple photos and videos show Jake Chansley inside the Capitol. Chansley was shirtless, and wore a horned headdress and face paint, and carried an American flag mounted on what appeared to be a spear. He's been jailed since his arrest on a variety of federal charges connected to the siege.

Now, in a statement release through his attorney, the Phoenix man said he regrets joining the fray. Chansley also said he's disappointed with former president Donald Trump. His attorney did ask Trump for a pardon, but no pardon was issued.

Chansley also said he has re-evaluated his life while behind bars awaiting trial. Attorney Al Watkins said, his client's apology is not self-serving, but rather a sincere expression of culpability.

Chansley has also expressed his willingness to testify against Trump during his second impeachment trial.