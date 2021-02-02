Scottsdale diner adds domes for safe outdoor dining

Arizona News

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Culinary Dropout in the Scottsdale Quarter now has four domes for customers to dine-in safely outside.

The Desert Domes sit two to six people and were installed on Jan. 29 as an addition to their patio dining experience.

The domes are in what normally would be the valet area.

"Our new Desert Dome dining option is perfect for guests who are more comfortable dining outdoors or who want a more private experience," said Ryan Justesen, general manager of Culinary Dropout. "We're so excited to bring this unique desert oasis to life."

The Desert Domes will be in the area through the end of March.