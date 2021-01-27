Hospital officials warn Arizonans to remain vigilant

Arizona News

Leaders say decline in new cases and hospitalization doesn't mean crisis has passed

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Hospital administrators across Arizona warn the public not to become complacent just because the number of daily new coronavirus cases appears to be dropping. Hospitalizations from the virus are also on the decline.

Still, the top doctor for Banner Health Care says wearing masks and maintaining social distancing are the most effective ways to slow the spread. Banner is currently caring for about half of the state's COVID patients.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) say, in spite of the downward trend, the state is still recording higher numbers than it did during last summer's surge.

ADHS confirmed more than 5,900 new cases Wednesday, pushing the total number of cases across the state to more than 730,000. Health officials also reported 195 more deaths. More than 12,600 Arizonas have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.