Arizona News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is telling Arizonan's to ignore a text that claims to be ADOT saying your driver's license needs to be updated.

The state's transportation department says you shouldn't click any links associated with the text either.

When conducting business with ADOT, the agency will only contact you through AZMVDNOW.com and ServiceArizona.com