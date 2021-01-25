Winter storms dump on Flagstaff

Arizona News

Heavy snow closes schools and roadways - 12 News' Adriana Loya reports

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A series of recent winter storms have dropped more precipitation on Flagstaff than the city saw during last summer's entire monsoon season.

Arizona saw its driest monsoon season on record last year, but current storms are making up for it.

Northern Arizona remains under a winter storm warning until Tuesday morning at 11. Forecasters say the Flagstaff area could see between two and 20-inches of snow, depending on the elevation. They say mountain regions could see has much as three feet of the white stuff before the storm moves out.

Monday's heavy snowfall closed both roadways and schools.