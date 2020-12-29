Some Arizona hospitals begin turning away patients

Arizona News

Banner Health diverts ambulances and transfers

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's largest hospital chain says some of its facilities have stopped accepting patients, because they are out of bed space.

Banner Health says late Monday night ten of its hospitals had to divert ambulances and transfers to other medical facilities. Six had to do the same Tuesday.

Arizona currently has the second highest coronavirus infection rate in the nation.

The state announced Tuesday it will include people ages 75 and older in the second phase of its coronavirus vaccination plan. Health officials say that strategy will help keep hospitals from becoming further overwhelmed.