UofA to require negative coronavirus test to get on campus

Arizona News

University to also restrict access to services based on testing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The University of Arizona will require anyone visiting campus next semester to have a negative coronavirus test within the previous week.

UofA President Robert Robbins announced the new rule Monday. The restriction comes in response to the state's rising number of COVID patients.

Robbins said students won't be able to access campus wifi without having logged a negative test.

Arizona confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus Monday. It's a far lower number than the 5,000-plus new cases reported on several days last week, but health officials say the numbers are likely artificially low because of delayed weekend reporting.