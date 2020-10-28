Recall effort targets Tucson mayor
Group calls for Regina Romero's resignation - hopes to force recall election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A group of Tucson residents want to recall Mayor Regina Romero.
"Recall Regina 2020" hopes to collect enough signatures to force a recall election next year. The organization will need close to 25,000 signatures to bring the issue to a vote.
If the group fills its petition within a 120 days, the mayor would then have five-days to resign, or face a recall election.
Organizers say Romero has failed to adequately perform her duties as mayor. They also oppose her decision to remove police from polling places, and her support for a citywide mask mandate.
Romero disagrees with the group's assessment of her performance.
