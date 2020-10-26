Mixed reaction to Barrett confirmation from Arizona lawmakers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's Republican leaders Wednesday evening celebrated the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S Supreme Court, while Democrats continued to object to the timing of the vote.

Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party released this statement minutes after Judge Barrett's confirmation:

Kelli Ward

“President Trump's appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett will without question go down as one of his most significant first-term achievements. Judge Barrett is an extremely qualified judicial nominee with sterling credentials and a stellar record of preserving and interpreting the Constitution as it was written. She is a woman of faith and values, a brilliant jurist and a great legal mind, and a historic nominee who is set to become only the fifth woman to serve on the Supreme Court and the only mother currently on the court." -Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party

Sen. Martha McSally, (R-Ariz.) supported the judge throughout the confirmation process. McSally tweeted this photo: