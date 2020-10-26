Mixed reaction to Barrett confirmation from Arizona lawmakers
Opinions follow party lines
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona's Republican leaders Wednesday evening celebrated the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S Supreme Court, while Democrats continued to object to the timing of the vote.
Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party released this statement minutes after Judge Barrett's confirmation:
“President Trump's appointment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett will without question go down as one of his most significant first-term achievements. Judge Barrett is an extremely qualified judicial nominee with sterling credentials and a stellar record of preserving and interpreting the Constitution as it was written. She is a woman of faith and values, a brilliant jurist and a great legal mind, and a historic nominee who is set to become only the fifth woman to serve on the Supreme Court and the only mother currently on the court."-Kelli Ward, Chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party
Sen. Martha McSally, (R-Ariz.) supported the judge throughout the confirmation process. McSally tweeted this photo:
Congratulations, Justice Barrett! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BX7Lr1jqyp— Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) October 27, 2020
Gov. Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.) applauded the Senate and thanked President Donald Trump for his nomination:
Confirmed!— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) October 27, 2020
Today is a historic day for our country and the U.S. Supreme Court. My full statement on the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett: pic.twitter.com/2uZ5iaZWLe
Felecia Rotellini, Arizona Democratic Party Chair, criticized not only the timing, but the intention of the Barrett confirmation:
“Eight days out from an election in which millions have already voted, Martha McSally is helping Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump force through a lifetime appointment for a judge who will help them eliminate pre-existing condition coverage protections and restrict reproductive freedom. It’s never been more clear that Martha McSally will always put her political career first -- especially when it comes to voting against Arizonans’ health care access.”- Felecia Rotellini, Arizona Democratic Party Chair
Congressman Raúl Grijalva questioned the Senate's priorities in his tweeted reaction:
Senate Republicans refused to take action on relief for working families, but rammed through a Supreme Court confirmation a week before the election.— Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) October 27, 2020
And they don’t care.
We won’t forget. https://t.co/hh7A8d85rs
It was a sentiment echoed by Mark Kelly who's challenging McSally for U.S. Senate:
“Senator McSally just jammed through a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court who will vote to eliminate protections for Arizonans with pre-existing conditions, she did it instead of passing COVID relief to help Arizonans get through this crisis, and she did it days from an election in which 1.5 million Arizonans have already voted.
Tomorrow, Arizonans out of work will still be trying to get by on $240 per week, struggling small business owners will still be on their own, and we’ll be no closer to a national strategy to contain the virus."-Mark Kelly, Democratic Senate Candidate
Sen. Krysten Sinema announced her decision not to vote for Barrett's confirmation in a statement tweeted out Sunday afternoon:
October 25, 2020
Barrett will be the third Supreme Court justice nominated by President Trump. At 48, she'll likely secure a conservative court majority for years to come. She fills the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month.
Comments