Arizona DPS makes largest meth seizure in its history

Arizona News

Traffic stop leads troopers to pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Public Service (DPS) has made it's biggest methamphetamine bust ever.

DPS says it started with a traffic stop around nine Thursday night in Phoenix. Troopers say, what began with a ticket, quickly turned into something far more serious.

They say further investigation of the vehicle unveiled a massive cache of drugs including 464 pounds of meth, 35 pounds of cocaine, and 50,000 fentanyl tablets.

Luis Sonoqui, of Phoenix

The meth has a street value of around $1.5 million. The cocaine's worth nearly $580,000, and the fentanyl would bring in around $500,000 on the street. That's combined street value of approximately $2.5 million.

Troopers arrested the driver, Luis A. Sonoqui, of Phoenix, on multiple charges including possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, conspiracy, and conducting a criminal operation.