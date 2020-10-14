Coronavirus cases on the rise again in Arizona

Arizona News

Average number of cases began climbing in late September

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Coronavirus cases are on the rise again in Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) says the average number of daily coronavirus cases increased from 476 on September 29th to 685 on October 13th.

Arizona averaged more than 4,000 new cases per day when the virus hit its peak in late June and early July. New cases then declined, but health officials say their increasing again.

ADHS reported 902 new cases and five deaths Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 227,000 Arizonans have contracted coronavirus, including more than 13,000 in Yuma County.

The virus has killed nearly 5,800 people across the state. So far it's blamed for 384 deaths in Yuma.