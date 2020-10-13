Two arrested for stealing Trump campaign signs

Arizona News

Men taken into custody on misdemeanor charge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) says deputies arrested two men for stealing signs supporting President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

PCSD says it got a 911 call reporting a sign theft. The caller described the vehicle involved. Deputies say they spotted the car, then saw someone jump out and snatch a campaign sign.

Deputies say they pulled over the car and found two Trump-Pence signs in the trunk. They arrested two men in their early 20's on misdemeanor charges.