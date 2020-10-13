Skip to Content
Arizona News
By
Published 2:15 pm

Arizona DES freezes 43,000 unemployment accounts

MGN_1280x720_00521P00-IOBJQ
MGN

Accounts all flagged as potentially fraudulent

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tens of thousands of Arizona unemployment accounts are now frozen. The Department of Economic Security (DES) says all of them may be fraudulent.

This is the second time this year the state has frozen jobless payments to weed out fraud. In July, DES closed 28,000 suspicious accounts. Out of those, investigators found only 3,800 were legitimate.

The agency ultimately sent those residents their back payments and restored their benefits.

The DES says it expects to find a low number of legitimate accounts during this freeze as well.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content