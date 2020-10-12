John McCain’s mother, Roberta McCain, passes away

Arizona News

Mother of the late senator dies at 108

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Roberta McCain, the mother of the late Arizona Senator John McCain has died. She was 108.

A spokesperson for daughter-in-law Cindy McCain said the late senator's mother passed away Monday. No information on her cause of death was released.

Mrs. McCain is best remembered for lending her feisty spirit to her son's 2008 presidential campaign. She remained active well into her 90's.

She was born in 1912 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. She married into a legendary military family when she eloped with John McCain Jr. He went on to become a four-star general.

Her son, John, died in 2018 from brain cancer.